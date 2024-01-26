Fela Used to Send PAs to Buy Sweet, Ice Cream in London – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has revealed that his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, used to send his personal assistant to London to buy ice cream and his favorite sweet for him.

This was as he revealed that being a pan-Africanist doesn’t necessarily mean one should be suffering.

In an Instagram video, Seu Kuti said, “Anyone that tells you that to be a pan-Africanist is to suffer, is a liar. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is Fela also a liar? Do you enjoy more than Fela?

“Fela used to send his PA to London to buy ice cream and his favorite sweet for him. The PA would leave Lagos 10am and arrive in London 3pm.

“He had to go to Bond Street to buy Fela’s favorite sweet. The name of the PA was Femi Bankole Osula but we called him ‘Femi Photo’ because he was also Fela’s photographer.

“He would arrive in Lagos the next morning with the sweet and ice cream. Does that mean Fela is not a pan-Africanist because he likes to lick ice cream?

“You must not enjoy the sweet creams of this life, is that your idea of pan-Africanist? ‘I’m not African because I was born in Africa, I’m African because Africa was born in me.’ It means that for those little pressures that you want to get, you must never betray or sabotage your own people. I will never destroy Africa just because I want luxury.”