Fees Hike: UNILAG, NANS Meet Thursday as Students Cancel Protests

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said it remains open to dialogue and would continue to hold engagements with various stakeholders on the recent review of obligatory fees.

Concise News recalls that students of the school have been protesting the increase in fees announced by the school. One of such protests saw police officers fire teargas at students.

Since then, the school has been engaging stakeholders to resolve disputes as a result of fees hike.

One of these engagements is the meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

In a statement, UNILAG said, “Consequently, we note the cancellation of NANS’s protest planned for today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and remain confident that our engagements will help to resolve issues.

“We wish to reassure the university community and general public of the numerous measures being taken to support students due to the review. We urge our students and other members of the university community to remain calm, and go about their legitimate activities peacefully.

“The University Management reiterates its commitment to quality education and producing graduates that are future ready and beacons of excellence.”