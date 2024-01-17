FCT Will Be Hot for Kidnappers – Wike

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday declared that his administration will make it hot for bandits.

Wike made this known when he visited Bwari town, headquarters of Bwari Area Council, where he held a town hall meeting with the residents, traditional rulers, security, defence and intelligence personnel in the area.

The meeting followed the recent kidnapping and killing of two teenagers in the FCT.

He said; “Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday (Tuesday), Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities, that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. My coming here today is to show you that we are serious. To all those bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that this does not happen again.

“Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states -Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”.

Wike also sought the assistance of the people especially with regards to providing information to security agencies.

“Without information there is nothing we can do and that is where you come in. Traditional and community leaders, you have a great role to play. You need to assist security agencies with information.

“In the next few days, you will see action from the security agencies. There could be informants even here within this meeting hall. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care. I am the Minister of FCT. You won’t sleep again. Informants, you won’t sleep again.

“This message is not just for Bwari but to all the Area Councils. From time to time, we will come here and interface with you. We won’t sit down in the city”.