FCT Police Probe Death of Onyebuchi Anene

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igwe, has directed the DC Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Onyebuchi Anene ‘m’ of Byazhin Abuja.

According to the FCT Police Command PPRO, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident that led to Anene’s death occurred at about 9:45 PM on May 22, 2024.

She said in a terse statement, “While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the CP expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large. He unequivocally condemns the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assures family and the public of swift justice.

“Further development will be communicated in due course.”