FCT Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Firearms, Others

The Zone 7 Police Command Headquarters which supervises the FCT and Niger State Police Command, in a bid to rid the Capital Territory of crimes, following intelligence gathered, arrested four suspects; Solomon Nuhu ‘M’ 22yrs, Faruk Umar ‘M’ 17yrs who specialize in car snatching at gun point, Bolaji Yusuf ‘M’ 34yrs, and Lawal Yusuf ‘M’ 38yrs, for the crimes of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Being in Possession of Stolen Vehicles, Unlawful possession of prohibited FireArm.

The Police Detectives attached to the Special Investigation Squad of the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja via actionable intelligence successfully apprehended one Haruna Akubo a.k.a Young Alhaji, where Five (5) suspected stolen vehicles were recovered from L.Y Nadabo Motors opposite One Man Village Shopping Center, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. Two other suspects named Bolaji Yusuf ‘M’ 34years and Abubakar Umar were also arrested at Heart Plaza, Maraba, where two Vehicle Master keys were found in Bolaji’s possession with three stolen phones and a bunch of car keys.

Preliminary investigation led the detectives to recover thirty-two (32) phones of different makes and a 9mm beretta pistol live ammunition in the possession of Faruk Umar. In the course of investigation, the Beretta Pistol was recovered from one Solomon Nuhu who claimed he bought it from Faruk Umar at the rate of One Hundred and thirty thousand naira only (N130,000).

The team of detectives also traced some of the vehicles to Ankpa LGA of Kogi State, where Five (5) other cars were recovered, including a Lexus IS 250 whose owner was said to have been killed in the process of snatching the vehicle, the killer Ibrahim Umar a.k.a Godiya still at large.

A total of 10 vehicles of different brands were recovered from the syndicate, with all their Chassis Numbers altered. Other items recovered include; 1 Fabricated Beretta Pistol with 1 live ammunition, 3 Laptops of different makes, 1 LG Television set, 32 mobile phones of different makes, fabricated car master keys, 2 POS machines, 13 used sim cards, 14 packs of sim cards and other phone kits.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja AIG Ogundele J. Ayodeji, psc(+), has ordered for a comprehensive investigation into the case, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

He however, calls on law abiding citizens of the FCT to be vigilant as they go about their day to day activities, to report any suspicious activities to the police, and to know that the Nigeria Police Force is steadfast in carrying out its mandate of protecting lives and properties.