FCT Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

The FCT Police Command has arrested one Tijani Uzairu for the murder of Chukwu Chukwudi who was stabbed to death.

This was disclosed by the Spokesperson for the command, SP Josephine Adeh.

In a statement, Adeh said, “Following a tragic incident at Kugbo Mechanic, Abuja, today being 20/06/2024 at about 04:00 PM, involving a mechanic and four others currently at large, including one Tijani Uzairu who brought in a vehicle for repairs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between them and the mechanic upon which one CHUKWU CHUKWUDI was stabbed on the neck with a dagger by one of the suspects. Upon receipt of the complaint, police operatives from Karu Division mobilized to the scene where one Tijani Uzairu who accompanied the other suspects was arrested and the victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni has ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted into the matter, as normalcy has since been restored. He also advices members of the public to shun all acts of violence, noting that the consequences are mostly dire and regrettable.”