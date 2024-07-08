FCT Police Arrest Man for Climbing Mast in Suicide Attempt

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a man for climbing a mast in an attempt to commit suicide in Abuja on Monday.

The man was later paraded with a placard with inscription stating the purpose of his action.

According to the inscription, the man embarked on the suicide mission because of insecurity and hunger in the country.

SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, in a statement said the suspect is currently in custody and in a stable condition.

The statement read, “Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilized to the location.

“With much professional persuasions from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life. He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. Suspect is presently in police custody and in a stable condition.

“Further development will be communicated in due course.”