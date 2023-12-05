FCT Police Apprehend Suspect in Murder Case

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has successfully apprehended Mr. Abraham Aliyu, the prime suspect in the heinous murder of Mrs. Dzuma Jidayi from CBN Quarters Garki. Mr. Aliyu had been evading law enforcement since the tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The chilling details emerged as investigators disclosed that the suspect, who had been employed at the victim’s water factory and assisted with household chores, engaged in a fatal altercation with Mrs. Jidayi. A minor disagreement escalated, culminating in Mr. Aliyu striking the deceased on the head with two iron rods, resulting in her untimely death.

In a shocking turn of events, after committing the gruesome act, the suspect proceeded to pilfer the deceased’s belongings, including her handbag, phone, ATM card, and cash, before making a swift escape from the crime scene.

The FCT Police Command, in a statement, confirmed that Mr. Aliyu’s luck ran out as their operatives successfully tracked him down. He is now in custody, and a thorough investigation is underway to gather evidence for his prosecution. Authorities have assured the public that the suspect will face the full force of the law, and he will be brought to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

This disturbing incident underscores the importance of swift and effective police action in bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.