FCT Minister Is Glorified Commissioner, Atiku’s Aide Mocks Wike

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, has characterized an FCT minister as essentially a glorified commissioner.

Bwala made this assertion in response to the recent criticism by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of the PDP during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today. According to Bwala, Wike’s primary objective as the FCT minister is to exert pressure on the opposition. “His core objective in being in the FCT is to intimidate and overreach the opponents, you will see this in the coming days and to use the principles in the Machiavellian.

“We are moving toward a one party system in Nigeria. Most of the problems we see in some African countries are because most of the leaders are trying to make the states practically one party states. “People massage his (Wike’s) ego to make him feel like he is the governor of the FCT. A minister of the FCT is a glorified commissioner constitutionally. That is why if FCT were to be a state, it would carry the characteristics, functionalities and capacity of a state.”

Bwala added that the PDP would expel Wike at the appropriate time.

He said, “We hardly react to him because he loves drama, everybody knows that. The party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”