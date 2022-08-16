FCT FA Boss Charges Falconets To Win U-20 World Cup

Mohammed Mouktar, Chairman, FCT Football Association (FA) has urged Nigeria U-20 Women’s National Team, the Falconets to win the on going U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Mouktar made the appeal on Monday in Abuja after a novelty football match to mark his birthday celebration.

The chairman commended the Nigerian girls for defeating Korea Republic 1-0 on Sunday to zoom into the quarter-finals of the competition.

He urged the team not to lose focus, while taking each game at a time, till they reach the finals.

“The girls have displayed good spirit, they have taken it one step at a time.

“We are happy that they have progressed (to the quarter-finals) and of course whenever we go into such tournaments we expect them to go the whole hog and win the trophy,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to keep supporting the team to achieve the feat.

NAN reports that the Falconets who have booked a place in the quarter-finals after winning their first two matches in Group C, will confront Canada on Thursday in their last group game.(NAN)