FCE Gwoza: Zulum Approves N200m, Houses for Take-off

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved N200 million and a housing estate for teachers as a take-off package for the newly established Federal College of Education, Gwoza.

Zulum announced this on Tuesday during an inspection visit to the temporary site of the college allocated to facilitate its take-off.

After approving the allocation of the site in July, 2023, the governor ordered the rehabilitation, which has now reached an advanced stage.

Zulum expressed appreciation for the quality of work at the proposed college site and urged the contractors to fast-track its completion to allow for take-off immediately.

Governor Zulum noted that the estate, which has about 12 units of 2-bedroom houses, was built to accommodate teachers as the college prepares for the first set of students’ admission this year.

Zulum has offered similar support for the take-off of Federal Polytechnic, Monguno with a N100 million grant and a temporary site for the commencement of academic activities.

Zulum had, in the past, extended support to federal government institutions providing the necessary services required for the people of Borno State.

While in Gwoza, Zulum paid homage to the emir, Alhaji Umar Shehu Idrissa Timta, at his palace.

Among many other issues, he discussed plans to resettle communities such as Bita, Hambagda, Wala, Yamteki, Modube, Ashigashiya and Guduf.

Zulum expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of the college in Gwoza Local Government Area that was devastated by Boko Haram insurgents.