Headline

FCCPC Busts Warehouse Selling Expired, Mislabeled Goods in Ado Ekiti

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
85

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched a decisive operation in Ado Ekiti to safeguard consumers from potentially hazardous products. Acting on intelligence, FCCPC operatives conducted a raid on a warehouse suspected of peddling expired and mislabeled goods, including staple items like vegetable oils and cereals.

During the operation, disturbing evidence emerged, revealing a range of deceptive practices:

Expired merchandise still stocked on shelves,
Products bearing misleading labels,
Counterfeit barcodes, and
Repackaged items, raising concerns over their safety.

In response, authorities have promptly sealed the warehouse and initiated investigations into its proprietors and suppliers. The FCCPC emphasizes that robust enforcement measures will be pursued to uphold consumer rights and maintain integrity in the marketplace.

This crackdown underscores the FCCPC’s unwavering commitment to consumer protection and the promotion of fair trade practices across Nigeria. As guardians of consumer interests, the agency remains vigilant, ensuring that businesses adhere to stringent standards and that consumers can confidently access safe and accurately labeled products.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
85

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Faults FG’s Move to Divert Pension Funds for Economic Growth

2 hours ago
Godswill Akpabio

Senate Approves $500m Loan for Electricity Metering

2 hours ago
EFCC

EFCC Accuses Foreign Mission Agents of Currency Violations

1 day ago
Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Minister Petitions IG Over Marriage Plans for 100 Orphans in Niger

1 day ago