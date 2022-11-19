FBI Investigated Tinubu, Found Nothing – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, investigated the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over links to drugs but found nothing.

Recall that documents recently showed that Tinubu forfeited $460,000 to the US government. Speculations suggest that the sum was due to his links with drug barons.

However, in a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode said the seizure of the $460,000 USD had nothing to do with drugs or links to drug trafficking

He said, “Tinubu chose not to challenge or dispute that claim and assertion by the IRS even though he was perfectly within his rights to do so and hence he willingly forfeited that money.

“The seizure of the $460,000 USD had nothing to do with drugs or links to drug trafficking.

“Rather it had everything to do with tax and it was the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that claimed it.

“The FBI investigated Tinubu for links to drugs and laundering drug money and they found NOTHING. He came out clean.

“Most of the money they originally seized was returned.

“The money that was not returned had NOTHING to do with drugs.

“Tinubu is a clean, wholesome, hard-working and innocent man and those making these allegations are simply trying to derail his presidential ambition.”