FBI Impostor Defrauds Spaniard Of €5.7m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the apprehension of Ifechukwu Makwe, who masqueraded as a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officer, for allegedly defrauding a Spanish citizen of €5.7 million.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Makwe was caught in the Guzape area of Abuja based on credible intelligence regarding his fraudulent online activities.

The suspect, known by various aliases such as Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, and Dr. Bran, successfully deceived the victim using false identities. Their fraudulent relationship reportedly began in 2013 through social media.

The EFCC stated that once the investigations are concluded, Makwe will face charges in court.

