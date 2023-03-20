Fayose Mocks Tambuwal As PDP Loses Sokoto To APC

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has celebrated the loss of Sokoto State by the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Sokoto is governed by PDP governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the loss of the state by the PDP is considered by Fayose as Tanbuwal’s loss.

To celebrate, Fayose shared a video showing him pooping champagne while mocking the Sokoto governor.

He said, “Ladies and gentlemen my name is Ayo Fayose. You know me and I know you.

“I am so excited tonight, celebrating the victory of the PDP and my friends in the APC. All of you who have won your elections, congratulations. We wish you very happy tenure.

“But let me quickly say this. I am so excited particularly by the loss of Governor Tambuwal’s candidate in Sokoto.

“You see, when a man is treacherous there’s a payback time. He betrayed the party in 2015, he ran back. He betrayed the Asiwaju he went to meet in APC. He betrayed Wike that sponsored him in 2019.

“This is payback time and I appreciate the people of Sokoto for voting against Tambuwal. And I enjoin you again, vote against him in the rerun. . .the senatorial rerun. You see, you are wonderful people and God rules in the affairs of men.

“It is time to pop champagne. Tambuwal is gone.”