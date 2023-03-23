Fayose Faults Suspension By PDP

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has described his purported suspension from the PDP, by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

Fayose, who reacted to the suspension through his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

He said in a matter of days, the inglorious tenure of Ayu as national chairman of PDP will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

The former Governor said that he and others who stood by the party when Ayu and his cohorts left it to die will rescue it and give life back in due course. The purported suspension will have no leg to stand.