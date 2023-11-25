Fayemi Lauds Oyebanji on IPP Inauguration in Ekiti

Former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, expressed satisfaction as he lauded his successor, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for successfully completing and commissioning the state’s inaugural Independent Power Project (IPP). Initiated two years ago to address the dire electricity situation in Ekiti, the project aimed to bolster socioeconomic and industrial growth by ensuring a reliable and independent power supply.

Fayemi highlighted the strategic partnership with Fenchurch Power Ltd, emphasizing the need for innovative interventions to mitigate the impact of inadequate power supply. The successful implementation of the project sets a precedent for potential investments in the power sector, particularly through the “willing seller, willing buyer” template.

In addition to the IPP, Governor Oyebanji’s administration has revitalized the Ekiti Ring Road project, which faced setbacks in 2020 due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the 17.25km Ado-Ekiti multimodal Ring Road is set to connect crucial economic zones in the state, a development showcased by Governor Oyebanji at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (#IATF2023) in Cairo, Egypt.

These transformative initiatives, alongside the Ekiti International Agro Cargo Airport, Ekiti Knowledge Zone, and Ekiti Agric Processing Zone, are integral components of the state’s 30-year Development Plan. Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to seamless implementation reflects a continuity agenda for development, benefitting the people of Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi acknowledged that transformative development requires time and effort, asserting that the fruition of these projects underscores their worthiness.