Fayemi Appoints 14 Perm Secs, Two GMs, Six Executive Secretaries

In a bid to further strengthen the leadership of the Ekiti State Civil Service for greater service delivery, the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has appointed 14 Permanent Secretaries, two General Managers and six Executive Secretaries, after scaling examinations in ICT, Civil Service Procedures and General Knowledge.

The new Permanent Secretaries:are:

1. Engr Johnson Oluwole Adeola

2. Mrs Taiwo Modupe Akinbolawa

3. Mr Babatunde Patrick Adesola

4. Mrs Omotola Kikelomo Faseluka

5. Mr Tajudeen Gbenga Adejumo

6. Mr Emmanuel Babatunde Jegede

7. Mr Oluwadare Julius Jolumo

8. Mrs Oyeyemi Oyenike Kayode-Ojo

9. Mrs Mercy Bosede Adaran

10. Dr Olasunkanmi O. Alabi

11. Mr Michael O. Omolayo

12. Mr Adeyinka Victor Arogundade

13. Mr Aderemi Oladele Ogunsemoyin

14. Mrs Olusola Adeluyi-Femi

GENERAL MANAGERS:

1. Dr Rufus Olusanya Adetoye

2. Pharm Olufemi Michael Oyeniran

EXECUTIVE SECRETARIES:

1. Dr Dairo Samuel Ojo

2. Mrs Olurotimi Matthew Famuagun

3.Mr Biodun Thomas Oguntuyi

4.Mrs Yetunde Adebimpe Ayodele

5. Mrs Oluwatoyin Bukola Faluyi,

6. Mrs Yinka Bosede Jegede