Faulty Tanker Causes Explosion In Abuja

Panic Grips Gwagwa-Karmo Road as Explosion Rocks Area

An explosion that reverberated across the Gwagwa-Karmo road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday left residents in a state of panic. Initially, the cause of the explosion was unknown, leading to heightened concerns among the local community.

FCT Police Clarify the Situation, Citing Faulty LPG Tanker

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command swiftly provided clarification on the incident, stating that the explosion was caused by a faulty tanker transporting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the tanker experienced a mechanical fault in the vicinity of Gwagwa primary school.

No Loss of Life Reported; Investigation Underway

Despite the intensity of the explosion, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the incident. The situation was promptly brought under control by authorities.

While investigations are ongoing to determine the immediate and remote cause of the explosion, the public is urged to dismiss any contrary narratives and continue their daily activities without fear.