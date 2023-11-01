Father and Son Issues Not Wrong – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence on Wednesday that the ongoing political dispute between himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, would find an amicable resolution. He likened their differences to those within a family, asserting that any existing issues would ultimately be resolved.

Governor Fubara made these remarks during a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led a military delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The presence of high-ranking military officials underlines the significance of the situation and the need for constructive dialogue.

The Governor reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to fostering peace and security across the country, particularly as the nation approaches off-season elections later this month.

The governor said, “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem.

“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal.

“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”