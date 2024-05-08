Farin Ruwa Multipurpose Dam is Priority Project – Minister

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has highlighted the significance of completing the Farin Ruwa Multipurpose Dam project in Nassarawa State, emphasizing its importance for water supply, irrigation, hydro-power generation, and job creation.

The Honourable Minister made this declaration Tuesday 7/05/2024 when the Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule and delegation paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Abuja.

He revealed that its strategic location near the FCT and other states underscores its potential impact on the region’s development, aligning with the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He informed the Governor that the Farin Ruwa Dam, with its hydro-power capacity of approximately 25 mgts, has been included in the 2024 appropriation, and construction is progressing diligently. The embankments have already been finished, and work is now focused on the crest level. He emphasized that upon completion, the dam will guarantee ample water supply for households, irrigation, and hydro-power generation and many more. He noted that it will not only benefit Nassarawa State but also extend its advantages to Benue State and the FCT, fostering job creation, wealth generation, and ensuring food security. The Minister also mentioned that the Doma Dam in Nasarawa State is among those slated for rehabilitation by the Federal Government

Prof. Utsev expressed gratitude for the Governor’s visit and reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to partnering with the Nassarawa State government on initiatives relating to food security, water supply, and hydro-power generation. He stressed the pivotal role of the Federal Government in implementing water and sanitation programmes across states and encouraged active participation from state governments in collaborative efforts for the mutual welfare of citizens.

He also disclosed that the inter-transfer of water from Gurara Dam to the lower Usman Dam is currently underway, aimed to significantly improve the quality of life for FCT, Nasarawa indigenes and residents in the surrounding areas. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing water accessibility and distribution, thus contributing to the overall well-being of the populace.

The Honourable Minister urged the Governor to embrace the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’ to facilitate Nasarawa State’s registration among open defecation free (ODF) states, aligning with the national goal of achieving ODF status by 2025. He underscored that currently, only Jigawa State has attained ODF status. He emphasized the campaign’s importance in eradicating waterborne diseases like Typhoid fever, diarrhea, and malaria, thereby promoting public health and contributing to national prosperity.

Speaking earlier, Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule, extended congratulations to the Honourable Minister and the Honourable Minister of State on their appointments by the President, highlighting the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s vital role in managing water resources and sanitation, including dams, irrigation, and water supply across the nation. He emphasized the Ministry’s significance in realizing the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Governor reiterated Nasarawa State’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry, particularly in counterpart projects tailored for state governments.