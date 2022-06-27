Fans Hails Fireboy After Thrilling Performance At BET Awards

Singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy, has been hailed by fans after his thrilling performance at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards ceremony

The event which was held on Sunday night took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Other artistes like Diddy, Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, etc, also thrilled fans on the night.

Following Fireboy’s performance of “Playboy” and “Peru” at the show, fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the YBNL-signed artist.

A tweep, @al_pacinno, said, “Fireboy’s performance at #BETAwards was gold.”

Another tweep, @ade_tomiwa1, tweeted, “Fireboy DML ate and left no crumbs. The dress is on point.”

“I just watched Fireboy’s @BETAwards performance. That was super impressive. I’m super proud,” @da_dekoda tweeted.

Describing the performance as a win for Afrobeats, @pengmanmodel tweeted, “Fireboy DML performance at the BET awards main stage is a huge win for Afrobeats and says a lot about the ground work/foundation artistes like Wizkid has laid for the ones coming after them. Amazing!”

“Fireboy came through like a playboy at the #BETAwards,” @uncle_headd asserted.

@thife_savvy tweeted, “I can’t get enough of Fireboy’s performance at the #BETAwards. Man is so gifted.”

Acknowledging the singer’s growth, @LovelyAssLupe tweeted, “Fireboy’s growth in one year shows when it’s your time, it’s your time. Keep up the hustle and the blessings will come.”

Asides Fireboy, Tems also made Nigerians proud as she clinched the Best International Act Award during the ceremony.

“Essence” remix by Wizkid featuring Tems and Justin Beiber bagged the Best Collaboration award.