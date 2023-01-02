Fans Chant, Applaud To Welcome Djokovic In Australia

When Novak Djokovic made a rare doubles appearance at the Adelaide International on Monday, tennis fans greeted him with a boisterous welcome in his first match in Australia in over two years.

Together with Vasek Pospisil of Canada, they competed in a doubles match and fell short to Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, 10/5, but the crowd was overwhelmingly supportive the entire time.

The Serbian superstar was forbidden from entering for three years after being deported prior to the 2022 Australian Open for failing to have the Covid vaccination.

But the prohibition was lifted in November, and later this month he will try to capture a tenth Australian Open championship.

The match was held on a jam-packed outdoor court, and those viewers who were able to enter did so securely.

Fans chanted “Novak, Novak” as he entered the room, drawing thunderous applause.

Despite the fact that there were many Serbian flags flying courtside, it was clear that everyone was rooting for the 35-year-old, who stuck behind to sign autographs and take photographs after the game.

The first singles match of the year for Djokovic is against Frenchman Constant Lestienne.