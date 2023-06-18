Fans Angry As Burna Boy Cancels Concert After Filling Stadium

Fans of Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, have been left disappointed after the singer announced that he won’t show up for his concert in the Netherlands.

The show was scheduled to be held at the GelreDome stadium on Saturday night.

But in a statement on his Instagram story on Saturday night, the singer noted that he couldn’t come for the show due to a “number of reasons.”

He partly wrote, “I’m hurt that I couldn’t see you tonight even though I really wanted to. We want to make sure you get the best ‘love Damini’ experience possible and that won’t have happened today for a number of reasons.

“My amazing team has been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time. I’ll be announcing a new date in a few hours so watch out for it!”

However, the singer came under fire for the cancellation as the hall was said to have been full of fans.

Sharing a video purportedly from the stadium, which showed thousands of fans waiting, a tweep, VellySlimKing, said, “Burna Boy kept fans waiting for over 5 hours only to postpone his show in the Netherlands. This is really horrible.”

Another tweep, Zebelonist, added, “Burna boy everyone was waiting😭. I’m f**king hurt man😭😭.”

An attendee, Kenrick Stewart, who shared a video from the stadium on Twitter, wrote, “Live in Gelderland. No Burna Boy in sight.”