Fani-Kayode Urges Nigeria, Other Countries to Join Iran Against Israel

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged Nigeria and every country in the world to join Iran in unity against Israel.

Concise News learnt that Iran on Tuesday vowed to respond to an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus the previous day and killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

A Syrian official on Tuesday said four Syrian citizens were also killed in the strike.

Joining threats against Israel is Hezbollah, which has been a key ally of both Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and Iran.

Iran’s deputy U.N. ambassador Zahra Ershadi told a contentious emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that some Iranians were injured, but “The final and accurate death toll remains uncertain as the entire diplomatic premises has been destroyed with individuals trapped under the rubble.”

Reacting, Fani-Kaypde expressed his opinion cocnerning the call for an Islamic unity against Israel.

He shared on X, “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Islamic countries to unite against Israel. I disagree. I believe that ALL countries should unite against Israel.”