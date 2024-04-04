Headline

Fani-Kayode Urges Nigeria, Other Countries to Join Iran Against Israel

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
166

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged Nigeria and every country in the world to join Iran in unity against Israel.

Concise News learnt that Iran on Tuesday vowed to respond to an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus the previous day and killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

A Syrian official on Tuesday said four Syrian citizens were also killed in the strike.

Joining threats against Israel is Hezbollah, which has been a key ally of both Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and Iran.

Iran’s deputy U.N. ambassador Zahra Ershadi told a contentious emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that some Iranians were injured, but “The final and accurate death toll remains uncertain as the entire diplomatic premises has been destroyed with individuals trapped under the rubble.”

Reacting, Fani-Kaypde expressed his opinion cocnerning the call for an Islamic unity against Israel.

He shared on X, “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Islamic countries to unite against Israel. I disagree. I believe that ALL countries should unite against Israel.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
166

Related Articles

Tinubu

We Will Bring Inflation Down, Tinubu Vows

11 hours ago
Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos Reopens Third Mainland Bridge as Sanwo-Olu Hails Tinubu, Umahi

12 hours ago
Festus Osifo, TUC President

TUC Faults New Electricity Tariff, Says Govt Insensitive

17 hours ago
Abba Yusuf

Kano Bans Movies With Crossdressers, Thugs

17 hours ago