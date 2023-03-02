Fani-Kayode Slams Obi For Crying On National Television

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for crying on national television.

Obi shed tears during a press briefing on Thursday following the declaration that he lost the 2023 presidential election to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who came third in the contest, claimed that he won the election and vowed to retrieve his mandate in court.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode tweeted, “Peter the Pooh says he won the election?

“Wonders never cease! Now I know where the Obidients get their mass delusion & hypnotic psychosis from.

“Can someone tell this poor, lost soul to stop shedding tears on national television? He can leave that to Dati the Daft: he is good at it.”