Fani-Kayode Slams CBN’s Snub Of Supreme Court Order

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the authorities at the Central Bank of Nigeria over their refusal to comply with the order by the Supreme Court on its naira redesign policy.

The apex court had ordered that old naira notes remain legal tender till December.

However, the failure of the CBN to issue a statement on the judgment has left Nigerians wary of transacting businesses with the old notes. This has further increased the sufferings faced by the populace since the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote: “May God’s judgement & curse be upon those at Central Bank who believe that, despite the ruling of the courts, they are above the law & are greater than their creator.

“Your money, power, properties & wealth are for but a fleeting moment in the sands of time & echoes of eternity.

“Nigeria is for the living & not the dead. Obi-tuary (message of death) & A-tiku (death) are not our portions.

“The Lord of Hosts raised a standard against them & bound the spirit of death that leads them.”