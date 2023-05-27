Fani-Kayode Slams Atiku’s Failed Suit Against Tinubu, Shettima

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has responded to the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to Fani-Kayode, the ruling serves as evidence that the judges were not intimidated or compromised by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party.

Fani-Kayode further asserted that Atiku’s attempts to manipulate justice were unsuccessful.

He wrote on Twitter: “Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Destruction Party’s nonsense case has finally been dismissed at the Supreme Court.

“I bet he and his team are shedding tears right now because they were unable to pervert the course of justice and intimidate or compromise the Judges.

“Once again we have won and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes out on top. Glory be to God!

“Let us hope that this will put to rest the rabid lust for power of the Obidients and the Atikulators.”