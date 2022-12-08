Fani-Kayode Reacts As Lawan Allegedly Calls Shettima Presidential Candidate

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has rubbishes claims that Senate President Ahmad Lawan described Kashim Shettima as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Lawan was quoted to have made the statement during a meeting with Shettima and others.

A tweet had quoted him as saying, “Met yesterday with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress from Yobe State, including the presidential candidate of our great party, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

However, Fani-Kayode described the tweet as a fabricated lie.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode said it was the handiwork of the opposition.

He wrote: “I really do wonder how desperate the opposition and their social media trolls can get?

“The tweet pictured below is a TOTAL fabrication and a BIG LIE.

“The Senate President NEVER referred to our Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as our Presidential candidate.”