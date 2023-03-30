Fani-Kayode Reacts As DSS Confirms Interim Govt Plot

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he was the first the expose the plot for an interim government in Nigeria.

He said this after the Department of State Services on Wednesday confirmed the plot for an interim government.

According to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, those behind the plot are disgruntled politicians who are trying to rubbish a constitutional process to have their way.

The agency then vowed to work with sister security agencies in curtailing their plans which included nationwide protests and others.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode revealed how he was mocked when he first raised the alarm on plans for an interim government.

He tweeted, “I was the first to expose the conspiracy to establish an ING in our country & truncate our democracy. I received all manner of insults and harassment for this.

“Today @officialdssng have confirmed the conspiracy & I commend them. I have been vindicated. More on this tomorrow.”