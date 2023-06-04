Fani-kayode Faults Critics Of Ribadu’s Appointment As NSA

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has backed the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, NSA.

Ribadu, who once served as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was appointed on Saturday by President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode faulted “those that say only a military man can handle the position of NSA,” adding that they “are ignorant”.

His tweet continued, “Amongst the best that held that position in our history were retired police and/or intelligence officers such as Umaru Shinkafi, Gambo Jimeta and Ismaila Gwarzo.

“I have no doubt that my brother Nuhu Ribadu, who is a retired police officer, once confirmed as NSA, will acquit himself well and follow in the footsteps of these three reverred men.”