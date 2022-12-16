Family Raise N1m For Kanu’s Feeding In DSS Custody

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has raised N1 million to cater for his feeding in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Concise News reported that Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had cried out that the DSS were not feeding the IPOB leader.

Ejiofor also alleged that Kanu had not been given his drugs for the past nine days.

Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel Prince, has now revealed that the situation is being brought under control because one of the IPOB leader’s lawyers, Mike Ozekhome, will hand N1 million to the DSS for his feeding.

“This is a confirmed story. On Thursday, when we visited Kanu, he had not had any food.

“I asked them (DSS) why they said that there is no money for his regular meal and that they don’t have any money.

“So, we have also explained everything to the SAN, Mike Ozekhome.

“By today, SAN will prepare a cheque of N1m to be handed over to the DSS for his feeding.

“I will also make sure I raise money and take the DSS along with me to make sure he has enough food to eat since the federal government can’t take care of him,” he said in a statement.