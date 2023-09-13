Family Confirms Singer Mohbad’s Death

The news of the death of Nigerian singer, Ifeoluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been confirmed by his family.

The family confirmed the news via a statement on his official Instagram page on Tuesday night after social media was washed with the news.

The family, which begged for privacy at this time, however failed to state the cause of the singer’s death.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

“Imole is finally at Peace.”

Mohbad died at the age of 27.