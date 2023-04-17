Families Of Deceased Police Officers In Gombe Get N18.5m

The Commissioner of Police Gombe State Command on behalf of the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba IGP FAMILY WELFARE AND GROUP LIFE ASSURANCE Scheme presents cheques to 25 families of deceased police officers who benefitted from the scheme at the Command Headquarters.

In his remark, Cp Oqua Etim said it has been a practice of the police to not forget their officers who died in the line of duty. He also admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the funds in fulfilling their family needs. He also prayed for the souls of the deceased officers to Rest In Peace.

On the other hand, Mr Ibrahim Atiku who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the Leadership of the Nigerian police for not forgetting them and relieving the pains of their fallen brothers.