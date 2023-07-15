False Rape Accusers Deserve Same Punishment As Offenders – Actress Uche Jombo

Renowned Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has voiced her opinion on false rape accusations, advocating for similar punishments to be imposed on those who falsely accuse others of rape.

In light of the recent acquittal of former Manchester City player, Benjamin Mendy, who faced allegations of rape and attempted rape, Jombo took to her Twitter account to express her viewpoint. She firmly stated, “False rape accusations should carry the same prison sentence as rape.”

Jombo’s statement follows the verdict by a jury at Chester Crown Court, where Mendy was cleared of the charges of rape and attempted rape. The accusations had led to Mendy’s absence from Manchester City’s triumphant campaign in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season.

By highlighting the importance of addressing false rape accusations with significant consequences, Jombo raises awareness about the impact such allegations can have on individuals’ lives.