Fallen Heroes Deserve Honour – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has underscored the importance of honoring Nigeria’s fallen heroes, along with current and retired military personnel.

This declaration came through a statement released on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio emphasized the need for every Nigerian to acknowledge and show due respect for the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces in preserving the unity and peace of the nation.

“Nigerians owe their fallen heroes, serving and retired military personnel, absolute honour, respect and, in fact, a debt of gratitude because it is not a fluke for people to offer their lives in defence of their countrymen and women to live in peace and harmony.

“I sincerely salute their sacrifices, which sometimes go unnoticed and unappreciated. By laying their lives for our sake, those who died in the line of duty are our fallen heroes and must be honoured at all times.

“For those who are in the trenches fighting day and night and those who have retired, we will continue to give them their due honour and respect.

“The military have been partners in the progress of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, maintaining peace and sustaining our cherished democracy. This is commendable,” he said in the statement.