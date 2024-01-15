News

Fallen Heroes Deserve Honour – Akpabio

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
39
Akpabio
Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has underscored the importance of honoring Nigeria’s fallen heroes, along with current and retired military personnel.

This declaration came through a statement released on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio emphasized the need for every Nigerian to acknowledge and show due respect for the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces in preserving the unity and peace of the nation.

“Nigerians owe their fallen heroes, serving and retired military personnel, absolute honour, respect and, in fact, a debt of gratitude because it is not a fluke for people to offer their lives in defence of their countrymen and women to live in peace and harmony.

“I sincerely salute their sacrifices, which sometimes go unnoticed and unappreciated. By laying their lives for our sake, those who died in the line of duty are our fallen heroes and must be honoured at all times.

“For those who are in the trenches fighting day and night and those who have retired, we will continue to give them their due honour and respect.

“The military have been partners in the progress of defending the territorial integrity of the nation, maintaining peace and sustaining our cherished democracy. This is commendable,” he said in the statement.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
39

Related Articles

Dapo Abiodun

Nigeria on Verge of Rising Again – Abiodun

4 hours ago

Joint Inspection Targets Hotels, Nightclubs in Lagos

4 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke Seeks Private Sector Support for Military

4 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu, Others Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

10 hours ago