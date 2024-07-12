Fake Voter Card: APC, Okpebholo No Longer in Edo Guber Race- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship election, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, are out of the race.

The PDP based its claim on a “shocking revelation that the APC candidate is not a registered voter as reportedly revealed by checks in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Portal.”

The party said discovery that the APC candidate allegedly presented a fake voter card in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC is a self-inflicted blow which clearly and irredeemably signals the end of the road for the APC and Okoebholo in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The statement continued, “It is indeed scandalous that the APC sponsored a candidate with alleged questionable documents as a governorship candidate for Edo State that is noted for very credible and highly respectable citizens.

“Moreover, it is now apparent as to why the APC submitted to INEC a blurred and unreadable voter card purporting same to be that of its candidate and had remained silent since the news broke out that the said voter card is allegedly forged.

“This act of impunity by the APC amounts to an assault on the sensibility of the generality of the people of Edo State and our nation’s democratic practice.

“Without remedy, the APC and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, are not eligible to contest the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election by virtue of the express provisions of Section 182 (1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 114 (g) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act.

“The clear implication is that the APC campaign in Edo State is a journey to nowhere as any vote cast for the APC in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election would be a void vote and effort in futility.

“Disturbingly, available information to our Party indicate that some APC leaders are allegedly mounting pressure on certain INEC officials to compromise the Commission’s data and input fabricated voter registration information for the embattled APC candidate.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to succumb to the pressure by the APC as the public is already aware of hard evidence available in INEC Portal showing that the APC candidate is not registered as a voter.

“The APC and its candidate should therefore immediately withdraw from the race as they cannot legally participate in this election.

“The PDP urges the people of Edo State to remain at alert while working together to ensure that their Will triumphs with the election of Dr. Asue Ighodalo at the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election.”