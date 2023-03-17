Fake Kaduna Director Convicted For Forgery

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Yusuf Ahmed Lawal before Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on a two count charge bordering on forgery.

The convict presented a forged letter introducing himself as a Director of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Kaduna State to take a suspect under investigation by the Commission on bail. The letter upon investigation, was discovered to have been forged.

One of the charges reads, “that you, Yusuf Ahmed Lawal ( M) sometime in November, 2022 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud forged a certain document, to wit a letter headed letter captioned; MINISTRY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, and dated 24th November, 2022 and signed by Muhammad Tajuddeen, with the intent that the said document be used to introduce you to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as a staff of the ministry and Director on GL/16 which you knew to be false and that you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 343 (a) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 345 of the same Law.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, P.C Onyeneho urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced Yusuf to 10years imprisonment or a fine of N200, 000.