Faces Of Judges At Presidential Election Tribunal

In a landmark event that has captured the attention of the nation, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), also known as the election tribunal, commenced its proceedings in Abuja on Monday. The tribunal has been established to hear and address the petitions filed by aggrieved presidential aspirants who are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of the 2023 Presidential Election.

The panel of justices presiding over this crucial matter comprises five highly esteemed individuals, each bringing their unique expertise and experience to the table. Led by the honorable Justice Haruna Tsammani, the panel aims to deliver justice and impartiality in the pursuit of truth and fairness. Let us delve into the distinguished backgrounds of these eminent justices:

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani – Chairman of the PEPC

Born with an unwavering passion for justice, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani embarked on his educational journey at LEA Primary School in Tarawa Balewa, where he laid the foundation of his intellectual pursuits from 1967 to 1973. He furthered his education at the Government Secondary School in Maiduguri from 1973 to 1978.

Justice Tsammani’s thirst for knowledge led him to enroll at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he dedicated himself to the study of law from 1978 to 1982. After successfully completing his studies, he was called to the bar in 1983, following a year of rigorous training at the Law School in Lagos. Seeking to expand his legal expertise, Justice Tsammani pursued advanced studies at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies at UNILAG, Abubakar Tarawa Balewa University in his home state, and the University of Jos.

In recognition of his outstanding legal acumen, Justice Tsammani was appointed as a judge of the Bauchi State High Court in 1998, where he served with distinction for 12 years. Subsequently, he was appointed to the Court of Appeal, cementing his reputation as a seasoned jurist and a pillar of justice.

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hailing from Dekina in Kogi State, Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah brings a wealth of experience to the esteemed panel. Born on July 30, 1957, Justice Adah was first appointed as a judge of the Appeal Court in November 2012, marking the beginning of a remarkable judicial career.

His educational journey began in the early 1960s when he embarked on his primary education in various schools. Notably, he spent a significant portion of his formative years at N.A. Primary School in Idah, where he completed his primary education in 1970. Continuing his educational pursuits, he enrolled at St. Peters College, also in Idah, for his secondary education from 1971 to 1975. After a brief tenure at Ilorin Teachers College, he pursued his A-Level studies at the School of Basic Studies in Ugbokolo. Finally, he attended Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he attained his law degree in 1981 and was called to the bar the following year.

Justice Adah’s illustrious career continued to ascend when he was appointed as a judge of the Federal High Court in 1998. With his dedication to justice and an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, he has consistently exhibited remarkable legal prowess.

Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf

Born on August 7, 1959, in Oyo, Nigeria, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf has emerged as a prominent figure in the Nigerian judicial system. Her journey towards a successful legal career began at Iranian Grammar School, Oyo, where she completed a session of her primary education. However, it was at Bremen Asikuma Secondary School in Ghana’s Central Region where she honed her academic skills, completing her education in 1976.

In 1979, Misitura embarked on a new chapter in her life by enrolling in Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife to study law. With determination and perseverance, she completed her program in 1983 and was subsequently called to the bar in 1984. Recognizing her immense potential, Misitura joined the esteemed bench of Oyo State in January 1997.

Demonstrating her unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice, Misitura’s exceptional legal acumen caught the attention of her peers. In March 2014, she was appointed to the prestigious Court of Appeal, further solidifying her status as a respected figure in the Nigerian judiciary.

Hon. Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo

Honorable Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, the youngest judge on the panel, has made remarkable strides in his legal career. Born on June 7, 1965, in Kolokuma, Bayelsa State, he embarked on his educational journey at State School, Igbedi, where he completed his primary education. Ugo’s thirst for knowledge led him to Government Secondary School, Asoama, Sabagreia, where he obtained his secondary education.

Passionate about the law, Ugo pursued his legal studies at the University of Calabar between 1985 and 1989. His dedication and commitment paid off when he was called to the bar in 1990, marking the beginning of his illustrious career. In 2006, Ugo was appointed to the Bayelsa High Court, and his exemplary performance and deep understanding of the law led him to be elevated to the position of a judge of the Court of Appeal eight years later.

Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

The Nigerian Court of Appeal has recently welcomed a new addition, Honorable Justice Abba Bello Mohammed. Hailing from Kano State, he was born on February 19, 1961. Mohammed’s educational journey began at Tudor Wada Primary School from 1967 to 1974, followed by Government Secondary School Dambatta from 1974 to 1979. He furthered his education at the School of Preliminary Studies from 1979 to 1981 and pursued studies in the Institute of Administration at A.B.U. Zaria from 1981 to 1984. In 1985, he was called to the bar, laying the foundation for his distinguished legal career.

In 2010, Mohammed’s exceptional legal expertise and dedication to justice earned him an appointment as a judge of the High Court of FCT. Following his remarkable contributions to the judicial system, he was recently appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal in June 2021.