Tech

Facebook, Instagram Suffer Glitch, Users Locked Out

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
92
Meta

Users of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram platforms have encountered a significant glitch, leaving many unable to access their accounts. The extent of the issue and whether it is specific to Nigerian users remain unclear at this time, pending further investigation by DAILY POST.

As of the reporting time, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has not provided any explanation or statement regarding the cause of the outage.

Concerned users initially feared that their accounts might have been compromised, leading to unsuccessful attempts to reset passwords and regain access.

This recent disruption adds to a series of technical challenges experienced by Meta-owned platforms. In 2022, Facebook faced a global outage that affected users worldwide, disrupting functions such as video streaming and messaging services.

The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the stability and reliability of these social media platforms, prompting users to seek reassurance and clarity from Meta regarding the current situation.

As the investigation into the glitch continues, affected users remain hopeful for a swift resolution and the restoration of normal service on Facebook and Instagram.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
92

Related Articles

Lagos Ministry Trains Staff on Digital Literacy, Online Safety

February 1, 2024

Anambra, US Tech Giants to Ignite Innovation Hub Ecosystem

January 19, 2024

EU Examines Microsoft Investment in OpenAI

January 9, 2024
NCC

NCC Bars Glo Subscribers From Calling MTN Lines

January 8, 2024