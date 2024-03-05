Facebook, Instagram Suffer Glitch, Users Locked Out

Users of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram platforms have encountered a significant glitch, leaving many unable to access their accounts. The extent of the issue and whether it is specific to Nigerian users remain unclear at this time, pending further investigation by DAILY POST.

As of the reporting time, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has not provided any explanation or statement regarding the cause of the outage.

Concerned users initially feared that their accounts might have been compromised, leading to unsuccessful attempts to reset passwords and regain access.

This recent disruption adds to a series of technical challenges experienced by Meta-owned platforms. In 2022, Facebook faced a global outage that affected users worldwide, disrupting functions such as video streaming and messaging services.

The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the stability and reliability of these social media platforms, prompting users to seek reassurance and clarity from Meta regarding the current situation.

As the investigation into the glitch continues, affected users remain hopeful for a swift resolution and the restoration of normal service on Facebook and Instagram.