FAAN To Install Airfield Lighting At Lagos Airport

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
As part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R.

The project, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time.

However, stakeholders are to note that there will be no disruption. All normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L.

A NOTAM to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly.

