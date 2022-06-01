FAAN To Hold National Aviation Conference

All is now set for the maiden “FAAN National Aviation Conference” being organized by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The conference, with the theme ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport’ which was initially billed to hold from 1st to 4th April, 2020 stalled due to the global movement restrictions occasioned by the dreaded corona virus pandemic (Covid-19).

The conference is aimed at providing a veritable platform for brainstorming and sharing knowledge and ideas on the progress and Challenges in the Aviation Industry in Nigeria.

The scheduled date for the conference is 14th to 17th June, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

FNAC will bring together captains of industries, top government functionaries, seasoned aviation experts and key stakeholders like the Honourable Minister of Aviation – Senator Hadi Sirika, State Governors and Chief Executives of all Aviation industry.

A select number of dignitaries will also speak on critical issues faced by our industry.

The conference will also feature an investment forum, which will focus on attracting local and international investors in order to apprise them with the investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Some of the topics that will be treated by seasoned aviation experts at the conference include; Implementing Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM): Prospects and Challenges; Collaborative Service Delivery in Nigeria Air Transport Industry: The way forward; Aviation and National Security: Emerging Trends; Addressing Nigeria’s Unviable Airport Syndrome; Nigerian Airports: Gateway to Developing and Managing Tourist Destinations in Nigeria;Ease of Doing Business as a panacea for boosting investments in Nigerian airports among others.

The conference promises to be a catalyst for investments and national economic development,while also addressing the future of Nigerian Airports with respect to safety; security; innovations; financing;leasing; sustainability and growth.