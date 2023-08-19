FAAN MD Did Not Buy Official Vehicle – Agency

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has denied a report(Not by Concise News) that its Managing Director, Mr Kabir Muhammed, approved N200m for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition for himself as his official vehicle.

In a statement signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, on Saturday, the agency described the report as false.

FAAN said, “Since his assumption of office, FAAN MD does not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

“When some old vehicles were refurbished for the newly appointed Directors, the MD was given one but he had to return it because the vehicles did not go round.

“A contract for the Procurement of operation vehicles was awarded by the former Managing Director. They are yet to be supplied.

“The vehicle he is using to work does not belong to FAAN.

The vehicle’s registration number could be verified through the appropriate authorities.

“FAAN has observed with great concern that agents of doom have resorted to the use of the media to distract the new Managing Director from the good work he has started in repositioning FAAN to greater heights.

“We, therefore, use this medium to appeal to reporters to authenticate the veracity of their reports before going public.”