FAAN Denies Diverting Flights To Ghana, Cotonou For Lagos Airport Runway Repairs

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has rubbished a publication trending on the social media/online platforms on a proposed diversion of international flights to other countries; Ghana and Cotonou due to ongoing repairs at Murtala Muhammed Airport Runway.

FAAN, in a statement signed by the Ag. GM Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs), described the publication as false.

It, however, said, “…there is a planned rehabilitation of Runways 18R/36L slated for this weekend from 4th-5th June,2022 between 0600hrs-1300hrs UTC daily.

“During this period,Runway 18L/36R will be in use for all inbound and outbound flights operations as scheduled while maintenance will be ongoing on Runway 18R/36L.

“Management also wishes to reiterate to our esteemed travelling passengers and the general public that inbound and outbound flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport will be operating unhindered.”

