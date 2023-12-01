FAAN Denies Banning ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bags at Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has denied banning the use of ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags by travelers at airports in the country.

A report(not by Concise News) had said FAAN made the announcement in a circular, titled, ‘Re: Prohibition of Usage Of Ghana Must Go’, and signed by the Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, dated November 24.

The report further stated that the ban was particularly for passengers traveling through the country’s international airports.

The report quoted Gizachew as stating that the bag was banned by FAAN because it has cost airlines huge loss and also damaged the airports conveyor belt system.

Reacting, FAAN, via a post on X, said, “Kindly note that @flyethiopian issued a prohibition of the use of Ghana must go on their flight and not FAAN. Thank you.”