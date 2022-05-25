Headline

FAAN Clears Air On Airplane On Expressway In Lagos

Elizabeth Karrem8 hours ago
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said the airplane spotted on an expressway in Lagos was being transported by its owner.

It also debunked claims that the airplane was on the expressway because it crashed landed.

FAAN, in a statement, said it “would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.”

