FAAN Blames Inverter Battery For Fire At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said the fire incident at the Lagos International Airport on Wednesday was caused by a burning inverter battery.

In a statement issued, the agency stated that the fire had been brought under control, adding that necessary evacuation was carried upon the notice of the fire.

FAAN stated, “At approximately 0723 hours this morning, a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed

“International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos. The source of the smoke was identified as burning litium inverter battery installation at the basement .

“Promptly responding to the situation at 0730hrs the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Electrical Department of the Authority initiated immediate action.

“Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.”