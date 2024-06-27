FAAN Backs Plateau’s Quest to Become Leader in Agriculture

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has assured the Plateau State Government of the Authority’s support in the state’s ambition to become a major hub for agricultural products and improve Nigeria’s economy through airline cargo. She said this while receiving the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Caleb Mutfwang. at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos.

The MD/CE who led top management staff to the meeting, described the state as rich in agrarian products worthy of trade locally and globally. She demonstrated the Authority’s readiness to collaborate with the state government in setting up its cargo terminal. Still, she advised that the state should not wait for major infrastructure before it can benefit from selling and marketing its farm products.

“Your Excellency, Plateau State is poised to stand as one of Nigeria’s leaders in producing and transporting agricultural products,” she said. “My team is willing to work very closely with you and the expanded aviance cargo team. While we may need to put up some major cargo infrastructure, I don’t think we need to wait. I will suggest that we make this modular. Let’s start within our immediate environments. We can start marketing some of your perishable items and creating market days when we invite people from across the country to fly in and buy these products. That will spur those who are willing to invest in testing, packaging, crating, storing and transporting these produce all across the country. The possibilities are endless.”

The Governor thanked Mrs Kuku for FAAN’s enthusiasm for the cargo business and promised to push on until the state’s ambitions are met.

The MD/CE spent the rest of her visit to the Jos Airport on a tour of the facilities and had a fruitful engagement with the staff.