FAAN Apologizes For Power Outage At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2315hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence affected one of FAAN’s feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

FAAN said, “However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem. Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.”

