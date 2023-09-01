Ezekwesili Endorses ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Campaign

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her weight behind the controversial ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ campaign.

The campaign tends to focus on the judiciary as the nation awaits the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The PEPT is expected to deliver judgment soon in the case brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. Both candidates who came second and third respectively in the February 25 presidential election are disputing the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

While their cases are in court, some zealous supporters have been putting pressure on the judiciary with billboards bearing ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ and also with social media campaigns.

Despite criticism that trailed their actions which have been labelled as an attempt to intimidate the judiciary or influence the PEPT verdict, Ezekwesili believes those behind the campaign deserve commendation.

She shared on X, “Nobody but Citizens in Africa will Fix their Politics.

“And there are no short cuts.

“It is why I admire all Citizens who are keeping faith with seeing through Nigeria’s Constitutional Process for judicially contested elections by adopting the #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary campaign.

“Citizens all over Africa must put in the work necessary to correct the continent’s distorted politics.

“Again, I unreservedly endorse #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary and say, kudos to our Citizens who are keeping the 3rd Arm of Government accountable.”